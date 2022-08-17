Memorial Hospital receives over $500K in USDA grants

CARTHAGE, Illinois (WGEM) - The USDA is investing $2.7 million to improve health care for people who live in rural Illinois.

As a result, Memorial Hospital in Carthage is receiving $516,000 in assistance. The hospital’s Chief Financial Officer Teresa Smith said the funding is going towards their COVID-19 care.

“With COVID we found ourselves taking care of a lot more complex patients then what we had previously, and also we couldn’t get patients transferred to other facilities,” Smith said.

Smith said money will be used to add negative pressure isolation rooms that will circulate the air out of the space. Additionally, more exhaust units will be installed along with the purchase of medical supplies.

Smith said they’re looking at beginning the construction to add the rooms sometime in 2023.

“We typically have at least one COVID patient in at all times and sometimes that number grows to half of our census [number of patients in a bed],” Smith said.

Pickneyville Community Hospital District and Marshall Browning Hospital Association in Du Quoin received $1 million each while Hamilton County Ambulance Service received $210,200.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.