Memorial Hospital receives over $500K in USDA grants

Memorial Hospital Chief Financial Officer Teresa Smith said the money will be put towards...
Memorial Hospital Chief Financial Officer Teresa Smith said the money will be put towards COVID-19 care.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Illinois (WGEM) - The USDA is investing $2.7 million to improve health care for people who live in rural Illinois.

As a result, Memorial Hospital in Carthage is receiving $516,000 in assistance. The hospital’s Chief Financial Officer Teresa Smith said the funding is going towards their COVID-19 care.

“With COVID we found ourselves taking care of a lot more complex patients then what we had previously, and also we couldn’t get patients transferred to other facilities,” Smith said.

Smith said money will be used to add negative pressure isolation rooms that will circulate the air out of the space. Additionally, more exhaust units will be installed along with the purchase of medical supplies.

Smith said they’re looking at beginning the construction to add the rooms sometime in 2023.

“We typically have at least one COVID patient in at all times and sometimes that number grows to half of our census [number of patients in a bed],” Smith said.

Pickneyville Community Hospital District and Marshall Browning Hospital Association in Du Quoin received $1 million each while Hamilton County Ambulance Service received $210,200.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Quincy police and state’s attorney’s office to investigate rental property concerns
Quincy police and state’s attorney’s office to investigate rental property concerns
Law enforcement, residents react to legalized marijuana on November ballot
Law enforcement, residents react to legalized marijuana on November ballot
Joshua E. Rickey
Hannibal man arrested after police found several explosive devices
Developers of the former Illinois State Bank building on 6th and Hampshire in Quincy hope to...
Redevelopment is on track for the nearly 115-year-old former Illinois State Bank building

Latest News

Currently about 10 classrooms at Lincoln Elementary need adopted.
Classrooms need ‘adopted’ at Lincoln Elementary
Excessive rainfall is what some areas need and it is not in the cards.
Rain will make another run at the region
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul
Illinois attorney general announces $450M in nationwide settlement as part of opioid maker endo’s bankruptcy
Jonathan Graff
Graff waives jury trial for plea negotiation