Odd Fellows look to take over Graceland Cemetery

By Daniel Winn
Aug. 17, 2022
QUINCY (WGEM) - A solution could be on the horizon for the struggles at Graceland Cemetery that were highlighted recently by WGEM News.

A local nonprofit service fraternity has stepped forward and is offering to take over the property.

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows is now in talks with Graceland’s owners. A spokesman for the group said they see a need in the community, and they hope they can be of service to meet that need.

“We have a group of 25 guys willing to step up,” said Jake Bertram. “The last report was, we need somebody to step up. We have a large vision on where this is going, and lots of ideas are in place. We are waiting on step two of 10,000 to be greenlighted, and then we are ready to go.”

One source tells WGEM News the cemetery owners could be asking for nearly $70,000, but research for the original story confirmed the cemetery has no taxable property value.

WGEM News reached out to the owner’s grandson for comment, but we have not heard back.

