Plans to redevelop Hannibal’s former Bestway Inn move forward

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Plans to redevelop Hannibal’s former Bestway Inn continue after Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Developers are turning the vacant Hannibal motel into an extended-living quarters for traveling workers.

The Council had a first reading for the ordinance to approve its development plan, including a grant of limited real property tax abatement and a development agreement.

Hannibal Regional executive director Corey Mehaffy said the project will feed a growing need to provide temporary housing to healthcare professionals.

“We have a lot of folks that are here for short term assignments with healthcare and some of our other employers and we desperately need some space for those folks and so it’s gonna fill a need for us as well,” Mehaffy said.

Mehaffy hopes the project will also spark interest for other developments along Mark Twain Avenue.

He said developers are investing more than $1 million into the property.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.