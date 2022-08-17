Public input sought on Quincy Bay habitat restoration project

ROCK ISLAND, IL (WGEM) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program partners are in the early stages of planning for a habitat rehabilitation project and are seeking public input through Sept. 16.

The Quincy Bay project is part of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program and is being constructed through a partnership with the Quincy Bay Area Restoration and Enhancement Association (QBAREA) as well as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The project area includes approximately 2,350 acres in Pool 21 of the Upper Mississippi River near Quincy, Illinois.

A short video about the project is available for public viewing at: https://go.usa.gov/xSwkZ. This recorded presentation is being offered instead of a face-to-face public open house.

The video provides a basic overview of the project area, a description of project goals and a listing of potential features that could be added to the area to achieve desired results. The project sponsor, Quincy Bay Area Restoration and Enhancement Association, will be available at the Quincy Park District Office at 1231 Bonansinga Drive, Quincy, Illinois, on Aug. 18, from 4-8 p.m. to assist the public in accessing the online public input opportunity materials and submitting comments.

Public comments are being accepted through Sept. 16 via the website , by email to: PublicInvolvement@usace.army.mil or by mail to: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, Attn: Regional Planning and Environmental Division North – Rachel Perrine, Clock Tower Building, P.O. Box 2004, Rock Island, IL 61201.

