Rain will make another run at the region

QUINCY (WGEM) - While things have been quiet in the StormTrak Weather Center over the past couple of days we do have a developing storm system. this storm system will bring the potential for some rain on Friday and Saturday. There is some uncertainty as to just how much rain will occur and when that rain will push through the area. But as for now, in general, there will be scattered showers on Friday and again on Saturday. The forecast rain totals are in general less than a half inch. However if thunderstorms develop and you happen to be underneath one of those thunderstorms you could see more rain than the half inch showing up in forecast models. Saturday could be one of those days where forecast models have the skies clearing but the pesky clouds might just stick around all day long.

