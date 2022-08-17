Redevelopment is on track for the nearly 115-year-old former Illinois State Bank building

QUINCY (WGEM) - Developers of the former Illinois State Bank building on 6th and Hampshire in Quincy hope to open by the end of next year or early 2024.

Tanninger Companies Co-Owner Ryan Jude Tanner said their plan is to turn the building into a 45-room hotel with private living quarters on the north side of the building, with a rooftop bar and a restaurant.

Tanner said they haven’t had any setbacks with common issues like securing materials.

“We’re in the, what you would call the design phase. So those plans are complete now we’re going through the bidding process and working with contractors, and we’re kind of on the backside of really all the problems and troubles that we’ve been facing for the last couple of years,” Tanner said. “So in many respects, the timing is working out perfectly for us, as we anticipate a January or February ‘24 opening.”

He anticipates this more than $10 million dollar project will take at least a year to complete.

“We have not started demo, but we plan to in the next few months and so that whole timeline is still on time,” Tanner said. “We really kind of built-in quite a bit of a buffer because we are working with the Federal Park Service as well as the state of Illinois for tax credits.”

