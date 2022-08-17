Scotland County Hospital makes leadership changes, closes Memphis Pharmacy

MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) - The Scotland County Hospital Board of Directors announced Wednesday changes in hospital leadership.

According to the announcement posted on the hospital’s Facebook Page, Meagan Weber is now the active Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Brent Peirick will take on the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Scotland County Hospital.

In August, the hospital announced Weber and Peirick had been newly hired and appointed Co-Chief Operating Officers (co-COOs)

According to the hospital’s website, the CEO position had been held by Dr. Randy Tobler who was appointed by the board in 2015 after having served as the interim CEO since August 2014.

In addition to the leadership announcement, the board reported it had decided to close the Memphis Community Pharmacy indefinitely and the end of business Wednesday.

The board stated, “It is in the best interest of the hospital and our community business partnerships. The pharmacy will be closed by the end of the business day today, Aug. 17, 2022. Our staff will be working hard this afternoon to ensure there is minimal interruption in your prescription needs. Please call your clinician, should you have questions regarding your current prescriptions.”

The Facebook Post also contained a statement from active CEO, Meagan Weber.

“We have had many rapid changes this week, but the support of the community and staff of this Hospital has been overwhelming for me,” Weber said. “I will work hard in providing a positive and uplifting environment for our staff, patients, and the community that we serve. I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart.”

WGEM News reached out to Scotland County Hospital, but officials did not immediately respond.

