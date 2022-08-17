Seasonable Back to School Weather

With high temperatures in the low 80's, kids going back to school Wednesday will see seasonably...
With high temperatures in the low 80's, kids going back to school Wednesday will see seasonably warm weather.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With a ridge of high pressure overhead, kids going back to school today and tomorrow will see seasonably warm and calm weather. Temperatures Wednesday morning will start off on the cool side with temps in the upper 50′s to low 60′s. By the time schools let out in the afternoon however, high temps will have climbed into the low to mid 80′s. Accompanied by mostly sunny skies, conditions will be on par for an average August afternoon.

Wednesday’s weather will persist through Thursday, with some patchy fog possible Thursday morning. The pattern begins to change heading into Friday and Saturday though, with shower and storm chances on the increase.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Quincy police and state’s attorney’s office to investigate rental property concerns
Quincy police and state’s attorney’s office to investigate rental property concerns
Law enforcement, residents react to legalized marijuana on November ballot
Law enforcement, residents react to legalized marijuana on November ballot
Joshua E. Rickey
Hannibal man arrested after police found several explosive devices
Bicyclist hit by two cars, dies in crash
Bicyclist hit by two cars, dies in crash

Latest News

Temps are close to normal for the next seven days
Temps slightly cooler than normal
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
The 6-10 day temp outlook from the climate prediction center shows that below average...
Below Average Temps to Continue
Heaviest rain will be in central Missouri
Rain on the way for some