Seasonable Back to School Weather

With a ridge of high pressure overhead, kids going back to school today and tomorrow will see seasonably warm and calm weather. Temperatures Wednesday morning will start off on the cool side with temps in the upper 50′s to low 60′s. By the time schools let out in the afternoon however, high temps will have climbed into the low to mid 80′s. Accompanied by mostly sunny skies, conditions will be on par for an average August afternoon.

Wednesday’s weather will persist through Thursday, with some patchy fog possible Thursday morning. The pattern begins to change heading into Friday and Saturday though, with shower and storm chances on the increase.

