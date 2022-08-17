Transitions expands their parents as teachers program

Transitions of Western Illinois
By Anna Brandon
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Transitions of Western Illinois is expanding its Parents as Teachers Program, which has historically served children ages birth to three years.

According to Jessica Peters, Director of Mental Health and Children’s Services, Transitions will expand services to serve children from birth to five years of age.

“We are delighted that we can expand our services and serve young children until the age of 5. For almost 50 years, we have provided developmental services to the young child and parenting education to parents,” said Peters. " In the past, when a child reached the age of three, we could no longer serve them. This often resulted in children not receiving ongoing services to aid their development and prepare them for academic success.”

According to Peters, research indicates that early childhood education and parental involvement can reap great benefits for children.

“When young children and parents engage in early childhood programming, the benefits include improved cognitive development and academic performance, better social-emotional development and improved health,” said Peter.

Transitions’ Parents as Teachers Program provides an array of services for young children and their families. According to Peters, the program offers a home visiting program where Transition staff members come to the family. It is a cost-free family service because of grant funding.

“In addition, we provide prenatal parent education services for mothers who are expecting. Services include a developmental assessment, parent education, case management and referrals to other services, including financial assistance, medical care, speech therapy, physical therapy, and other human services,” said Peters. “We collaborate closely with parents in creating a service plan that will benefit the child and family.”

Expansion of Transitions’ early childhood services results from a capacity-building grant from the Tracy Family Foundation and Home Visiting Program funding from the State of Illinois Department of Human Services.

Referrals for services are welcomed from parents, social service providers, medical providers, and childcare providers. Referrals can be made by calling Transitions at (217) 223-0423, Ext. 372.

