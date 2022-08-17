Transitions shifts focus as new school year begins

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy school that has taught kids with developmental disabilities for more than 50 years is opening it’s doors today with a new focus.

Transitions of Western Illinois is now exclusively educating kids on the Autism spectrum.

Director of Development Barbara Chapin said they have made changes to the building to better accommodate and educate the students on the Autism spectrum. This includes smaller class sizes, so staff can work more one-on-one with each student.

The staff is also trained on new techniques, such as visual techniques to help the kids better understand ideas and concepts

“For example if you say to a child we’re gonna go in a few minutes. That may not mean much to that child but if you can take them to a clock and say when this hand gets here, that’s when we will be going to the park. Or that’s when we will be doing this. It helps them have an understanding of time,” Chapin said.

A new sensory room is also in the works. It’s a place for kids to go to relax when they get overwhelmed. It will have soothing bubble lights, calming music, and weighted blankets. She said they weren’t able to offer this previously.

Chapin said while other schools do have special needs programs, theirs focuses on more severe cases where students might have behavioral or speech related problems that make it difficult to communicate.

She said the closest school that would cater to parents in relation to that is located Springfield.

They have 16 students enrolled so far but they’re expecting the number of students to grow.

