WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (August 16) Western Illinois Leathernecks Football Media Day Held At Western Hall And The West Hancock Titans Gear Up On The 2022 Season On The IHSA Gridiron

QU Hawks Offensive Lineman BJ Wilson Draws Another NFL Regional Scout To The Gem City
WIU Leathernecks Football
WIU Leathernecks Football(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Leathernecks Of Western Illinois are now just 16 days away from the start of the 2022 college football season. New WIU head coach Myers Hendrickson and his staff are excited about the challenges ahead for the Leathernecks as they focus in on trying to improve on last seasons disappointing (2-9) overall slate. Western finished at (2-6) in the Missouri Valley Conference ranks. The Leathernecks are certainly upbeat and optimistic about the season ahead as they stepped into the media spotlight earlier today at Western Hall. That’s where the team held their annual WIU Football Media Day with coach Hendrickson on hand to field questions from members of the media along with some of his players. Joining the new Leatherneck field general at Western Hall at 1:00 p.m. was defensive back JJ Ross (Cincinnati, Ohio) , tight end Jack Whyte (Glen Ellyn Illinois), linebacker Juan De La Cruz (Gurnee, Illinois), defensive lineman Cam Washington (Virginia Beach, Virginia) and offensive lineman Ty O’Janovac (Joliet, Illinois). We’ll check in coach Hendrickson about the challenging season ahead for Western starting September 1 at Tennessee-Martin.

It was another exciting day in The Gem City, as yet another NFL Scout was spotted on the Quincy University campus checking out Hawks offensive lineman BJ Wilson. On Monday, a Regional Scout from the Philadelphia Eagles was at practice carefully watching every move made by the 6-foot-6 left tackle. Today, the World Champion LA Rams came calling on the St. Louis area product who weighs in at a slim 320 pounds. We’ll have details on just why Wilson is so attractive to pro teams looking for a few good men to line up for them in the trenches.

The Titans of West Hancock were back on the practice gridiron earlier today in Hamilton, Illinois. Last season, the Titans finished their 2021 campaign with a dismal (1-8) record. WHHS hopes to improve on that mark in 2022 with 5 seniors leading the way and a strong core of underclassmen who are coming off a solid off-season of conditioning and weight training. We’ll have the latest as we check in with Titans head coach Travis Cook and senior offensive lineman Alex Woods.

