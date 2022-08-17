WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 16) West Hancock Football Team Set To Open The 2022 IHSA Season On August 26 And The Knox County Eagles Set Their Sights On Soaring To New Heights On The MSHSAA 8-Man Gridiron
Scotland County Tigers Ready To Roar And Post More Victories During The MSHSAA Football Season
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Major League Baseball
Rockies 4
Cardinals 5
STL Now (64-51) On The Season
Cards Scored 1 Run In The 4th, 2 Runs In The 5th, & 1 Run In The 7th/9th Innings
Summary: Terry O’Neil of the Cards was hit by a pitch & Andrew Knizer was forced home for the game winning run!
ST: Paul Goldschmidt (1-For-3 / 1R / 3 RBI )
STL: Dylan Carlson (3-For-5)
STL: Tommy Edman (1-For-4 / HR / 1R / 1 RBI )
Cubs 7
Nationals 5 (Final/11 Innings)
CHI Now (48-67) On The Season
CHI Scored 2 Runs In The 4th, 1 in the 6th, 1 in the 10th, &2 Runs In The 11th Inning
CHI: Nico Hoerner (3-For-4 / 1R / 1 RBI / 1 BB )
CHI: Patrick Wisdom (1-For-5 / 1R / 2B / 1 RBI )
CHI: Franmil Reyes (2-For-5 / 2R / 1 RBI )
CHI: Wilson Contreras (0-For-4 / 1R / 1 RBI )
Summary: Chicago’s Patrick Wisdom belted an RBI DBL in the top of the 11th to give the Cubs a 6-5 lead.
KC Royals 0
Twins 9
KC Now (48-70) On The Season
Astros 3
White Sox 4
CHI-Sox Now (61-56) On The Season
LA Dodgers 4
Brewers 5
MIL Now (62-53) On The Season
Red Sox 5
Pirates 3
Orioles 4
Blue Jays 2
Diamondbacks 1
Giants 2
Mariners 8
Angels 2
Tigers 4
Guardians 3
Padres 3
Marlins 4
Phillies 11
Reds 4
Tampa Bay Rays 3
NY Yankees 1
TB Now (62-53) On The Season
NY Slides To (72-45) On The Season
Athletics 5
Rangers 1
