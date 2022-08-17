WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 16) West Hancock Football Team Set To Open The 2022 IHSA Season On August 26 And The Knox County Eagles Set Their Sights On Soaring To New Heights On The MSHSAA 8-Man Gridiron

Scotland County Tigers Ready To Roar And Post More Victories During The MSHSAA Football Season
West Hancock Titans Logo
West Hancock Titans Logo(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Major League Baseball

Rockies 4

Cardinals 5

STL Now (64-51) On The Season

Cards Scored 1 Run In The 4th, 2 Runs In The 5th, & 1 Run In The 7th/9th Innings

Summary: Terry O’Neil of the Cards was hit by a pitch & Andrew Knizer was forced home for the game winning run!

ST: Paul Goldschmidt (1-For-3 / 1R / 3 RBI )

STL: Dylan Carlson (3-For-5)

STL: Tommy Edman (1-For-4 / HR / 1R / 1 RBI )

Listen To Cardinals Baseball “LIVE” On News/Talk 105 WGEM

Cubs 7

Nationals 5 (Final/11 Innings)

CHI Now (48-67) On The Season

CHI Scored 2 Runs In The 4th, 1 in the 6th, 1 in the 10th, &2 Runs In The 11th Inning

CHI: Nico Hoerner (3-For-4 / 1R / 1 RBI / 1 BB )

CHI: Patrick Wisdom (1-For-5 / 1R / 2B / 1 RBI )

CHI: Franmil Reyes (2-For-5 / 2R / 1 RBI )

CHI: Wilson Contreras (0-For-4 / 1R / 1 RBI )

Summary: Chicago’s Patrick Wisdom belted an RBI DBL in the top of the 11th to give the Cubs a 6-5 lead.

KC Royals 0

Twins 9

KC Now (48-70) On The Season

Astros 3

White Sox 4

CHI-Sox Now (61-56) On The Season

LA Dodgers 4

Brewers 5

MIL Now (62-53) On The Season

Red Sox 5

Pirates 3

Orioles 4

Blue Jays 2

Diamondbacks 1

Giants 2

Mariners 8

Angels 2

Tigers 4

Guardians 3

Padres 3

Marlins 4

Phillies 11

Reds 4

Tampa Bay Rays 3

NY Yankees 1

TB Now (62-53) On The Season

NY Slides To (72-45) On The Season

Athletics 5

Rangers 1

