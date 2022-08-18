Adams County Health Dept. to issue Novavax on Monday

QUINCY (WGEM) - The new vaccine, Novavax, will be available at the Adams County Health Department beginning Monday.

According to health officials at the Adams County Health Department, approximately half the people in the county are vaccinated against COVID.

They said the new Novavax vaccine they plan to roll out on Monday could change that statistic since it’s different from mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Nursing Director Emily Hendrickson said Novavax is for unvaccinated individuals who either remain skeptical of the other vaccines’ new technology or can not get them for medical reasons.

By using the protein from the actual virus, she said Novavax has same technology as other vaccines that are century-old like the flu shot.

“It’s not alive anymore,” Hendrickson said. “So it’s not going to make you sick, but it uses that protein to create that body’s reaction to think that it has the COVID virus inside of you.”

She said typical side effects like fever and chills can still occur with Novavax.

“It’s just like you do for all other types of vaccines,” Hendrickson said. “It has a little adjuvant in it. It gives the immune system a little boost which a lot of the other vaccines do as well.”

She said at this time Novavax is only offered to those individuals who have not received their COVID-19 vaccines.

She said it still awaits FDA approval for those vaccinated individuals.

Hendrickson said they will continue to give vaccines and booster shots for Pfizer and Moderna.

Johnson & Johnson is still technically available there, but Hendrickson said the ACHD plans to discontinue it soon.

The Novavax will begin to be issued on Monday.

The Adams County Health Department is open from 8 a.m. till 4:15 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Walk-ins are allowed.

