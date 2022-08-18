Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 18th, 2022

By Jessica Beaver
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jean Hartweg

Rick Jokerst

Tracy Waldhaus

Nadine Uppinghouse

Andrea Yingling

Sierra Schroder

Gavin Bangert

Marilynn Job

Kennedy Gooding

Pam Downey

Denise Clevenger

Everett Brooks

Jason Goewey

Maxette Ratliff

Rodney Carle

Kristi Anderson

Pamela Downey

ANNIVERSARIES

Steve & Linda Long

Ivan & Nikki Fearneyhough

Shane & Brittany Terwelp

Aaron & Bria Snowden

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: August 18, 2022

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: August 18, 2022

Shared Video

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 17th, 2022

Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: August 17, 2022

Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: August 17, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 16, 2022

Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: August 16, 2022

Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: August 16, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 14th, 2022

Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 15th, 2022

Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: August 15, 2022

Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: August 15, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 13th, 2022

Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries; August 12th, 2022

Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com