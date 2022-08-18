Calm Weather Persists For Now

A ridge of high pressure is directly overhead of the Tri-States, leading to clear skies and cool conditions. There may be isolated areas of patchy fog developing, especially in low lying river valleys. Use extra caution if fog develops. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies will persist through the afternoon despite a few midday puffy cumulus clouds. High temperatures will climb into the mid 80′s, a repeat of Wednesday’s high temps.

Heading into Friday, however, the pattern begins to change. An approaching low pressure system and associated cold front will enhance cloud cover Thursday night, and could bring a round of showers and storms early Friday and again Friday night into Saturday. Depending upon where the storms develop, some areas could see the potential for more beneficial rain. More details on WGEM News Today.

