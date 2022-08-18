Great River Honor Flight receives donation from North Old Iron Club

The Great River Honor Flight received another donation today.
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Great River Honor Flight received a donation from the North Old Iron club on Wednesday.

The North Old Iron Club out of Hull gave $2,200, which was raised during their 7th annual tractor run in June.

Club members rode their classic tractors from Hull to Hannibal to raise money.

Honor Flight has been providing free flights to D.C. for the past 12 years.

There’s a mission scheduled for Aug. 18, and two more in September and October.

