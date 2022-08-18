Great river Honor Flight leaves on 60th mission

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Great River Honor Flight has more than 30 tri-state veterans en route to Washington, DC, for their 60th mission on the morning of August 18, 2022.

The departure took off at 2 a.m. Thursday morning and the trip will follow the itinerary that has been used for the past 12 years.

The Honor Flight will arrive at Lambert Field in St. Louis, Mo, and board their flight to Baltimore, on to D.C.

The veterans will stop at the Vietnam Wall memorial, Korea and Lincoln Memorials, World War II Memorial, Washington Monument, Iwo Jima Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The veterans will then end the trip for dinner at the Air Force Memorial.

The veterans will have their welcome home return at 10:15 p.m. tonight at Hannibal LaGrange University.

You can find the itinerary for the 60th mission here.

