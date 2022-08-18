Hannibal school district announced revised free and reduce price policy

HANNIBAL, Mo (WGEM) - Hannibal School District #60 announced its revised free and reduced-price policy for school children unable to pay the total price of meals served in schools under the National; School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program.

Local education officials have adopted the following family-size income criteria for determining eligibility:

Hannibal school district revised school meal prices (Hannibal school district)

Children from families whose current income is at or below those shown are eligible for free or reduced-price meals. Applications are available at the school office. To apply, fill out a Free and Reduced Price School Meals Family Application and return it to the school.

The information provided on the application is confidential and will be used only to determine eligibility. Applications may be submitted at any time during the school year.

A complete application includes household from all sources or food stamp/TANF case number, names of all household members and the signature and last four digitals of social security number or indication of no social security number of adult household member signing the application.

School officials may verify current income or other information provided on the application at any time during the school year.

Foster children may be eligible regardless of the income of the household with whom they reside. The families with children eligible under the foster, Head Start, homeless, migrant or runaway programs should contact the school for assistance in receiving meal benefits. Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) participants may be eligible for the meals.

Children who are members of households currently certified as receiving food stamps, TANF or FDPIR are eligible for free meals. To complete an application, the family must provide the children’s names, a statement that the household receives the qualifying benefits, the food stamps, TANF or FDPIR case number and the signature of the adult household member making the application.

When the school knows that household members are receiving assistance from the services, families will be notified of their children’s eligibility for free school meals.

If any of the children were not listed on the eligibility notice or not listed on the application, the household should contact the school to have benefits extended to all children for these benefits.

If a family member becomes unemployed or the family size changes, the family should contact to file a new application. Such changes may make children of the family eligible.

Under the policy’s provisions, Donna Rodgers, Food Service Secretary, will review the applications and determine eligibility.

If a parent is dissatisfied with the ruling of the determining official, they may wish to discuss the decision with the hearing official on an informal basis or make a request either orally or in writing to the superintendent of the school, Susan Johnson.

Hearing procedures are outlined in the policy. A complete copy of the policy is on file in each school and in the central office where any interested party may review it.

