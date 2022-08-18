Hannibal School District provides childcare option for employees

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Hannibal Public School District is now providing childcare for its employees.

At Wednesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Susan Johnson said some district employees enrolled their kids in their new daycare center.

It services infants to five-year-olds at the Early Childcare Center.

Johnson said the decision to start offering childcare was to fill a need and to attract more employees.

“Childcare is difficult to find sometimes,” Johnson said. “We were having staff members who want to be teachers or want to be a staff member in the school district but they didn’t have anybody to watch their kids so they had to make some difficult decisions.”

Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the board discussed:

Extending the school year for students at Eugene Field Elementary School

Starting a partnership with Mark Twain Behavioral Health for a community worker to assist at Veterans Elementary School

Filling bus driver and sub positions

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.