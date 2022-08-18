Hospital Report: August 18, 2022
Deaths:
William “Billy” Shadwell, 56, of Hannibal, MO passed away August 17 at his Home in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home
Carl A. Middendorf age 90, of Quincy died on August 17 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Patricia Ann Pryor, age 68, of Quincy, died August 17 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home
Blessing Hospital Reports no births as of today
