Hospital Report: August 18, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

William “Billy” Shadwell, 56, of Hannibal, MO passed away August 17 at his Home in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Carl A. Middendorf age 90, of Quincy died on August 17 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Patricia Ann Pryor, age 68, of Quincy, died August 17 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Blessing Hospital Reports no births as of today

