Kids celebrate first day of school at The Salvation Army Block Party

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Salvation Army celebrated kids’ first day back in school today.

Major Trevor McClintock said they had food and drinks, a bounce house, face-painting and games for the kids to have a blast after they got home from school.

McClintock is glad they could put on the event, as last year’s looked different because of COVID-19.

“We just want to cheer on the kids,” McClintock said. “Get them started with a great first day, celebrating that. Back to school is such a fun time. So really just to bring together all walks of life just here to celebrate and to have fun. I think it’s very important.”

He said families were also able to learn about the resources The Salvation Army provides through their worship services, family services and thrift store.

