Kids celebrate first day of school at The Salvation Army Block Party

By Charity Bell
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Salvation Army celebrated kids’ first day back in school today.

Major Trevor McClintock said they had food and drinks, a bounce house, face-painting and games for the kids to have a blast after they got home from school.

McClintock is glad they could put on the event, as last year’s looked different because of COVID-19.

“We just want to cheer on the kids,” McClintock said. “Get them started with a great first day, celebrating that. Back to school is such a fun time. So really just to bring together all walks of life just here to celebrate and to have fun. I think it’s very important.”

He said families were also able to learn about the resources The Salvation Army provides through their worship services, family services and thrift store.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Quincy police and state’s attorney’s office to investigate rental property concerns
Quincy police and state’s attorney’s office to investigate rental property concerns
Law enforcement, residents react to legalized marijuana on November ballot
Law enforcement, residents react to legalized marijuana on November ballot
Jonathan Graff
Graff waives jury trial for plea negotiation
Developers of the former Illinois State Bank building on 6th and Hampshire in Quincy hope to...
Redevelopment is on track for the nearly 115-year-old former Illinois State Bank building

Latest News

Public input sought on Quincy Bay habitat restoration project
Public input sought on Quincy Bay habitat restoration project
Great River Honor Flight receives donation from North Old Iron Club
Great River Honor Flight receives donation from North Old Iron Club
Options for Women opening soon in Hannibal, needs volunteers
Options for Women opening soon in Hannibal, needs volunteers
QPS Board discusses budget surplus heading into new school year
QPS Board discusses budget surplus heading into new school year
Kids celebrate first day of school at The Salvation Army Block Party
Kids celebrate first day of school at The Salvation Army Block Party