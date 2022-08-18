Kroc Center fall recreational sports leagues registration now open

QUINCY (WGEM) - With the Kroc Center’s recent release of the Fall 2022 Program Guide, The Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center’s recreation sports department is now accepting registration for leagues.

“We love to see the community come out and participate in sports and rec leagues at The Kroc,” stated Recreational Sports Specialist Kristy Stegeman. “Leagues are a great opportunity to meet new people and strengthen existing relationships.”

This fall’s lineup of leagues includes the following sports:

Men’s Basketball (ages 18+). Registration deadline: Sept. 5.

Co-ed Adult Pickleball (ages 18+). Registration deadline: Sept. 7.

Co-ed Adult Volleyball (ages 18+). Registration deadline: Sept. 23.

Girls Jr. Spikers Learning Volleyball (grades third through sixth). Registration deadline: Oct. 25.

Learn to Play Pickleball (all-ages). Hosted Oct. 19 through Dec. 14.

Men’s basketball league is played 3 vs. 3, half-court and can roster up to six players. Games will be played on Court B. Teams are guaranteed six games.

Adult pickleball teams are divided into recreational and competitive categories and consist of two players. Teams’ games will be scheduled in advance, and each game will have a 35-minute limit. Standard USAPA rules with adaptations will be followed. Equipment will be provided if needed.

Adult Volleyball leagues feature co-ed recreational, co-ed power 6 vs. 6, and co-ed competitive. Adult volleyball leagues consist of seven regular season games and at least one playoff game. All teams are guaranteed eight games. The playoff schedule will be released after week eight of regular season play.

Jr. Spiker’s Learning Volleyball league is designed to help introduce and improve fundamentals and skills with an emphasis on fun, sportsmanship, hard work, and character development. After the first week of practice, players will be divided into separate teams within their age group. A league schedule will be issued after team selections are finalized and space is limited.

In addition to the leagues, The Kroc Center will also host Learn to Play Pickleball from Oct. 19 through Dec. 14. No experience is necessary. Participants will learn the rules of pickleball, basic skills, and techniques. This class is geared toward beginners, but all levels are welcome to play and have fun. Equipment will be provided. For more information, you can contact Kristy Stegeman at 217-231-5635.

Registration for each of these leagues is currently open. To learn more about registration deadlines or register, you can visit Kroc Quincy’s website or stop by the facility at 405 Vermont Street.

