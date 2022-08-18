Lewis County 4-H club presented donation to Great River Honor Flight

By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Great River Honor Flight now has more money to continue its missions.

The Lewis County 4-H club presented Great River Honor Flight with a donation from their June 25 trap and skeet shoot competition.

Approximately 60 people took part in the event at the West Quincy Gun Club.

This is the fifth year the 4-H club has donated to the organization.

The next Honor Flight mission will be Thursday, Aug. 18.

It is the 60th mission overall. To date 1,916 veterans have been part of the experience.

