Missing juvenile found, man arrested on unrelated sex abuse warrant

Nicholas Foster
Nicholas Foster(Hancock County Sheriff's Office)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department reported Thursday that 14-year-old Addison Windbigler, who had been missing since May 5, has been found and a Warsaw, Illinois, man has been arrested.

According to Quincy Police, on Wednesday QPD Juvenile Detectives worked with members of the US Marshals Service and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement conducted several interviews and searched houses in Carthage and Warsaw, Illinois.

According to QPD, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Windbigler was located and taken into custody from a home at 350 Vanburen St., Warsaw.

The resident of 350 Vanburen St., 20-year-old Nicholas Foster, had left but was located later at a family member’s residence nearby.

Foster was arrested on an unrelated warrant from Lee County, Iowa, for third-degree sexual abuse.

Police say the investigation is continuing and more charges could be issued.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Graff
Graff waives jury trial for plea negotiation
Developers of the former Illinois State Bank building on 6th and Hampshire in Quincy hope to...
Redevelopment is on track for the nearly 115-year-old former Illinois State Bank building
One part of downtown Quincy could look a lot different and be much more pedestrian friendly...
$2.4M investment in Quincy’s downtown could make the area more enjoyable
Blue Devil Fridays
Spirit at all time high for QPS first day of school
Scotland County Hospital.
Scotland County Hospital makes leadership changes, closes Memphis Pharmacy

Latest News

Ian Escapa, Tim Ward, Tim Briney, Shiela Ward, April Kunkel, and Ramón Escapa
Schuyler co. trial Escapa
Early Childhood Education
Illinois increases early childhood education funding by $54M
Great River Honor Flight leaves on 60th mission.
Great river Honor Flight leaves on 60th mission
Officials urge caution when in school zones
Officials urge drivers to use caution as school year starts