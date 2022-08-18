Missing juvenile found, man arrested on unrelated sex abuse warrant

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department reported Thursday that 14-year-old Addison Windbigler, who had been missing since May 5, has been found and a Warsaw, Illinois, man has been arrested.

According to Quincy Police, on Wednesday QPD Juvenile Detectives worked with members of the US Marshals Service and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement conducted several interviews and searched houses in Carthage and Warsaw, Illinois.

According to QPD, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Windbigler was located and taken into custody from a home at 350 Vanburen St., Warsaw.

The resident of 350 Vanburen St., 20-year-old Nicholas Foster, had left but was located later at a family member’s residence nearby.

Foster was arrested on an unrelated warrant from Lee County, Iowa, for third-degree sexual abuse.

Police say the investigation is continuing and more charges could be issued.

