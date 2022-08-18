Missouri law banning “sexually explicit material” in schools set to go in effect

By Deion Broxton
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri law outlawing school officials from providing sexually explicit material to students is set to go in effect at the end of the month.

The law goes into effect August 28. School officials found guilty of providing sexually explicit materials to students can face up to a year in prison and or a $2,000 fine.

The statute is an amendment that’s part of Senate Bill 775, created by Missouri senator Rick Brattin.

The law describes sexually explicit material as depictions of sex acts or genitalia. The exception is artistic and scientific significance.

“This statute is very vague,” St. Louis prosecuting attorney Wesley Bell told News 4. “We’re not looking to prosecute nonviolent and low-level offenses. Now with that said, we do understand if something is legitimately pornographic or what have you, we understand students and kids shouldn’t have access to that and that’s something we would look at obviously. I think many of these laws are the genesis of them are political issues.”

Wentzville school district parent Lindi Williford sent the following statement to News 4: “It’s not book banning. The school districts already have policies in place preventing such age-inappropriate materials, but they chose to not follow their own policies”

“This is really a smokescreen,” said Kris Kleindienst, owner of Left Bank Books in the Central West End in St. Louis. “What I would say to these parents is that they should read the books first. It’s clear that there’s some concern here the librarians are very confused about what they should be doing. They are calling sexually explicit and pornography, but what they’re really talking about is books by or about gay people mentioning anything to do with gender.”

Kleindienst said her bookstores supplies banned books and ones under threat in schools.

New 4 reached out to Senator Brattin and is awaiting comment.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Foster
Missing juvenile found, man arrested on unrelated sex abuse warrant
A "ghost bike" sits at the location where Escapa was struck traveling northbound on Adams Road...
Keeping fallen bike advocate, judges legacy alive
Breeden Wike
Quincy man charged in fatal Memorial Day crash requests funds for psychologist
Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah, suffered a serious...
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
Hannibal childcare center
Hannibal School District provides childcare option for employees

Latest News

Great River Honor Flight
Great River Honor Flight returns from 60th mission
Adams County CASA looking for new volunteers
Adams County CASA looking for new volunteers
Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 19th, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 19th, 2022
The program allows people to pay with SNAP benefits at farmers market
Program allows people to pay with SNAP benefits at farmers market
CASA of Adams County looking for new volunteers
Adams County CASA looking for new volunteers