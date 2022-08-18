Montrose Watermelon Festival kicks off tomorrow

Even with nationwide inflation concerns, you can still expect to eat some free watermelon at...
Even with nationwide inflation concerns, you can still expect to eat some free watermelon at the event.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTROSE, Iowa (WGEM) - The Lee County community is continuing their fair and festival season.

The Montrose Watermelon Festival kicks off Thursday, Aug. 18 and runs until Saturday night.

Even with nationwide inflation concerns, you can still expect to eat some free watermelon at the event.

Festival chairman Mark Holland said that the food and tickets that are sold each year go towards purchasing watermelon for the next festival.

“That’s selling advanced tickets you know and that’s people just coming out,” said Holland. “And last year it was after a pandemic everybody was wanting to get out and it was big for us and it’s going to be this year too.”

Holland said five hundred twenty five watermelons were purchased for the festival to be given to visitors for free.

He said it cost $1,300 for the watermelons and he’s anticipating seeing six to seven thousand dollars come into the festival from donations and food purchases.

