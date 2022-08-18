More than one round of showers this weekend

If you are lucky enough to be under, what will be scattered storms, you will get some decent rainfall. Likely more than a 1/2 inch(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Friday will be another pleasant day as far as the temperatures are concerned. But we are going to bring in the potential for a little bit more cloud cover and also some scattered showers. Scattered showers will develop across the northern region of the Tri-States Friday morning and then push off to the east. Friday night a line of showers and possibly some thunderstorms roll through the northern half of the Tri-State area again. Overnight Friday into Saturday morning we are expecting showers and thunderstorms, then we get a little bit of a break Saturday around noon till about 2 o’clock. Between 2 PM and 6 PM there could be showers and a few thunderstorms in the area. But by 8 PM those showers and thunderstorms will have exited to the east. Sunday is questionable as to whether or not we will have cloud cover that wraps around the backside of an area of low pressure. It is possible we could end up Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky. If the low pressure center ejects further to the northeast we will end up with some sunshine. So there is not a lot of confidence in Sunday’s forecast at the moment.

