Officials urge drivers to use caution as school year starts

QUINCY (WGEM) - As the school year starts, it means it’s time to slow down when in school speed zones.

Local law enforcement are reminding drivers to slow down and take precautions.

Quincy Public Schools Resource Officer Luke Humke said drivers need to be aware that school is back in session. He says that drivers not only need to go the speed limit through school zones, which is 20 miles per hour but stay alert as both roads and drop off areas are busy.

“Sometimes you know cars will stop and let their kids out and a kid will just open the door and jump out. So that’s why you kinda gotta really be aware,” Humke said.

He also said to avoid being on your cellphone in a school zone as well, not only because it’s a distraction but it’s also illegal to be on your phone while driving.

He said speeding in a school zone can result in a $150 fine for the first offense. A second offense, and depending on prior convictions can get you a fine of $300 or higher. If an accident occurs penalties could range higher to fines and even jail time, depending on how severe the accident is.

For crossing guards who ensure students get to the other side of the road safely, they said people are good at adjusting when the school year starts.

Denman Elementary School crossing guard Pat Creek said Harrison road is busy with cars with businesses on the road and John Wood Community College just down the way. She said when the school year comes along, drivers do start to slow down for the children, as they see the school buses and the lines of cars. There are occasionally some problems.

“Once in awhile we’ll have a parent that accidentally got distracted with the phone call or the cellphone. And if I have to, say, ‘Hey!’, oh!’” Creek said. “And they usually have their window down. and then they feel so bad because they got distracted because we all know we have to practice safe rules when we are driving and when we are walking.”

She said this occurs when drivers are stopped at the crosswalk, though she said she occasionally sees it while they are driving. But many drivers are aware they are near an elementary school. She said parents have a tendency to stop at least 30 to 40 feet back when at the crosswalk, which helps make it safer for students.

Penalties for speeding in a school zone in Missouri can result in a fine with $25 tacked onto the fine for speeding in a school zone but depending on if you have multiple traffic violations, you could lose your license.

In Iowa, speeding in a school zone results in a fine of a $100, but a driver going 10mph or more over the limit could possibly go to jail for 30 days and/or a fine between $65 to $625.

