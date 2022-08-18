Options for Women opening soon in Hannibal, needs volunteers

By Rebecca Duffy
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - A pregnancy center in Bowling Green is expanding to serve more women in need in Northeast Missouri.

Options for Women, an organization that provides ultrasounds, life coaching, and other resources, is asking for more volunteer to operate.

Options for Women opened in Bowling Green in 2016, but executive director Paul Brunner said they are not able to reach all the women in need.

“Just based on the demographic and the population, we served over 100 last year in Bowling Green. We expect it’ll probably be 400 or 500 that we will serve a year,” Brunner said.

Brunner said they work to be a good support system for mothers who don’t have that already.

“Their support networks are all broken down,” Brunner said. “The family is broken down and so there is just a huge need to build support networks for people that are in need. It’s part of what we do.”

That’s why they have volunteers. Some of them serve as life coaches who help women with pregnancy, parenting, and life skills. Others mentor men on fatherhood.

“I saw a great need for helping young women that were faced with unplanned pregnancies and I just want to serve the community and do what I can to help out,” said volunteer Karyl Adam.

The Hannibal branch is in need of more volunteers to fully operate, which is why Adam encourages everyone to give their time to help expectant parents.

“There’s a great need out there so why not?” she said.

Options for Women is holding an info session for people looking to volunteer. The event will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Immanuel Baptist Church in Hannibal.

Brunner said the facility in Hannibal is expected to open in September. It is located at 7A Northport Plaza off of Great River Road.

