QPS Board discusses budget surplus heading into new school year

QUINCY (WGEM) - Good news coming out of the Quincy School Board meeting Wednesday night. Members said they have a solid budget surplus going into this new school year and that means more security for programs that benefit your kids.

Several committee members gave updates on how things like transportation, construction projects and funding are going.

Board Member Shelley Arns said Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds have come into the district that will provide additional programming for students.

Arns said it allows the district to make sure they’re safe both physically and mentally while in school.

“I think, prior to the ESSER funds, we were looking at a deficit in the next two to three years and what these extra funds with these ESSER funds, it’s let us push that out a bit further to four or five years before we’re going to need to reassess and see where we could gain additional funding to continue our programming,” said Arns.

Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said revenues are up and expenditures are where they’re expected to be at this point.

“That’s a $92.2 million balance budget,” Whicker said. “Major highlights to point out would be a 4% increase in salaries with the exception of paraeducators, transportation, food services and security.”

Superintendent Todd Pettit said they’re nearly fully staffed for the transportation department. He also said the final stage of construction at Quincy Junior High is done.

The board also appointed Rick Ehrhart as a member of the Building Committee and Board Member Sayeed Ali as a member of the Finance Committee Wednesday night.

