Quincy man charged in fatal Memorial Day crash requests funds for psychologist

Breeden Wike
Breeden Wike(Adams County Sheriffs Office)
By Matt Hopf
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy man charged in the May 30 crash that killed a Quincy woman was back in court Thursday to request funds from the county to hire a psychologist.

The request, originally made at the end of July, came before Judge Amy C. Lannerd Thursday, where Breeden J. Wike’s attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, entered the request for funds.

The only objection to the request from the State’s Attorney’s office was that the motion didn’t include a set dollar amount for the services.

Lannerd approved the motion for funds up to $2,500 with the caveat that any additional expense would require a hearing to show that needed.

Wike, 20, has pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving in connection with the crash that killed 39-year-old Kayla Beaston-Smith. He also faces charges of reckless driving, disobeying a traffic light, leaving the scene of an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, disregarding a stop sign and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

An investigation by the Quincy Police Department determined that Wike ran a red light at 12th and Locust and struck Beaston-Smith’s vehicle.

