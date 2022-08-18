Scotland County Hospital hires new CEO and closes pharmacy

MEMPHIS, Missouri (WGEM) - Leadership has changed at Scotland County Hospital, but staff members said that will not affect the level of care you receive.

Scotland County Hospital has a new chief executive officer, Dr. Meagan Weber.

The hospital won’t explain why former CEO, Dr. Randy Tobler was suddenly replaced.

Weber has been with the hospital for thirteen years as a physical therapist and said staff are supportive of her new role.

As part of the restructuring, the hospital also shut down its Memphis Community Pharmacy.

“The board had concerns when looking at the pharmacy and they just felt that to best support our community that the pharmacy had to close,” said Weber.

Recently-appointed Medical Director, Dr. Kelsey Davis-Humes said even with sudden changes within the hospital, the Scotland County staff said that patient care will not change.

“What we are doing though is we are asking people to be patient with us as we are adjusting they way we’re doing processes right now and we’re trying to get people in,” said Davis-Humes. “What we’re trying to do is free up people’s schedules as much as we can so that way people can continue to see their providers and get in to get they care they need.”

Davis-Humes said patients with questions regarding their next prescription pick-up should call the hospital.

“Talk to one of our nursing staff that works with your clinician and then from there we will work with you on figuring out which pharmacy we need to get your medications to and we’ll get those provided for you” said Davis-Humes.

Weber said the hospital is working quickly to create new relationships with local pharmacies to serve patients the best as they can.

