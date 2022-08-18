Spirit at all time high for QPS first day of school

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Wednesday, incoming freshman had their orientation ahead of school kicking off for the rest of the upperclassmen on Thursday.

Freshmen had a firsthand peek at some of the changes new Quincy Public Schools superintendent, Todd Pettit is bringing to the district.

Freshman Casey Wand said what he looks forward to most about high school is school spirit.

“I’m loving the school so far, it’s more organized,” Wand said. “Really the sports, getting together with my friends. That’s what I’m looking forward to. Maybe getting into the [football] championship this year.”

Pettit’s initiative is to do just that. Rev up the school spirit by introducing Blue Devil Fridays.

“On Fridays, we’re ALL blue devils,” Pettit said. “We want our Pre-K through 8th grade students to be able to focus on the fact that one day they will be freshmen here at the high school and they will be blue devils and they will walk across that stage.”

Pettit said Blue Devil Friday is for students and faculty and will be extending into the community as well.

“On Fridays, [the Quincy community] will see signs and yards around town that say ‘On Fridays we Wear Blue!’ " Pettit said.

Teachers said they are all for it.

School spirit will help students feel more connected and less isolated, something they could use after years of up and down COVID restrictions.

“Focusing on the youth in our community,” said English teacher, Suzanne Dohm. “It’s only going to improve things for the whole town, for all of Quincy.”

A majority of students and faculty were already decked out in blue at the freshman orientation as a precursor to Blue Devil Fridays.

Pettit said another incentive is introducing the Blue Devil Spirit and Pride award, handing out Blue Devil pins to students and internal staff.

