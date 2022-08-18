WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (August 17) Quincy Blue Devils Start To Focus In On 2022 “Blue & White” Game At Flinn Memorial Stadium And John Wood Is Preparing To Hit The Soccer Pitch This Weekend Against The QU Hawks

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High Blue Devils are starting to focus in on Friday’s annual “Blue & White” Game set for Flinn Memorial Stadium This Friday. The annual team scrimmage on the gridiron offers the Blue Devil coaching staff to see the how the players perform under “game-like” conditions in front of a crowd. For the players, the “Blue & White” contest is another opportunity to showcase their skills in front of coaches, as well as area college scouts, and fans as well. The game is always held one week before the start of the IHSA regular season. We’ll check in with Quincy head coach Rick Little for more insight as his team prepares for their high profile team scrimmage. By the way, 7 days after the “Blue & White” comes to a close, QHS will return to the gridiron to face the Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame On Friday, August 26. This seasons “Crosstown Showdown” rivalry match-up on the turf will take place at Advance Physical Therapy Field. The field is located on the QND Campus at 10th and Jackson. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. (WGEM Sports Will Stream The Game “Live” This Year From Quincy Notre Dame starting at 6:45 p.m. on August 26. You can also listen to the game on WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM.

This Saturday at 2:00 p.m. on the John Wood Community College campus, the Blazers will play host to the Hawks of Quincy University on the college soccer pitch. The two “Gem City” college programs will collide in an exhibition contest that will be played on JWCC’s new soccer field on campus. The exhibition will mark the first game ever played on the “new pitch” located just outside the Student Activity Center. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Blazers head soccer coach Dr. Bob Cowman earlier today, and he offered some insight on how the new field was developed after 4 years of planning. Hannibal High School product Tristen Terrill, now a second year Center on the Blazers soccer team, also shared a few thoughts on having a chance to play QU on the new turf this weekend.

