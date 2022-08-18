WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 17) “The Sting Squad” Getting Ready For Action On The Prep Gridiron In Brown County And The QHS Girls Golf Team Turns In A Strong Showing On The IHSA Fairways
QHS Blue Devils O-Line Impressing Head Coach Rick Little
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Major League Baseball
Rockies 1
Cardinals 5
STL Is Now (66-51) On The Season In The NL Central
Cards Scored 2 Runs In The 1st Inning, 1 Run In The 5th, 7th, & 8th Innings
STL Had 9 Hits On The Night vs. 7 Hits For Colorado
Cubs 3
Nationals 2
CHI: Scored 2 Runs In The 5th & 1 Run In the 7th Inning
CHI: P.J. Higgins (1-For-3 / 1R / HR / 2 RBI )
CHI: Yan Gomes (1-For-3 / 1 RBI )
Royals 0
Twins 4
KC Now (48-71) On The Season
Astros 3
White Sox 2
CHI-Sox Now (61-57) On The Season
Mets 9
Braves 7
NY Mets Now (76-42)
ATL Slides To (72-47)
LA Dodgers 2
Brewers 1
MIL Now (62-54) On The Season
Tampa Bay Rays 7
NY Yankees 8
NY Now (73-45)
Tampa Bay Slides To (62-54)
Orioles 1
Blue Jays 6
Mariners 11
Angels 7
Red Sox 8
Pirates 3
Diamondbacks 3
Giants 2
Phillies 0
Reds 1
Padres 10
Marlins 3
