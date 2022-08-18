WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 17) “The Sting Squad” Getting Ready For Action On The Prep Gridiron In Brown County And The QHS Girls Golf Team Turns In A Strong Showing On The IHSA Fairways

QHS Blue Devils O-Line Impressing Head Coach Rick Little
Brown County Hornets
Brown County Hornets(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Major League Baseball

Rockies 1

Cardinals 5

STL Is Now (66-51) On The Season In The NL Central

Cards Scored 2 Runs In The 1st Inning, 1 Run In The 5th, 7th, & 8th Innings

STL Had 9 Hits On The Night vs. 7 Hits For Colorado

Cubs 3

Nationals 2

CHI: Scored 2 Runs In The 5th & 1 Run In the 7th Inning

CHI: P.J. Higgins (1-For-3 / 1R / HR / 2 RBI )

CHI: Yan Gomes (1-For-3 / 1 RBI )

Royals 0

Twins 4

KC Now (48-71) On The Season

Astros 3

White Sox 2

CHI-Sox Now (61-57) On The Season

Mets 9

Braves 7

NY Mets Now (76-42)

ATL Slides To (72-47)

LA Dodgers 2

Brewers 1

MIL Now (62-54) On The Season

Tampa Bay Rays 7

NY Yankees 8

NY Now (73-45)

Tampa Bay Slides To (62-54)

Orioles 1

Blue Jays 6

Mariners 11

Angels 7

Red Sox 8

Pirates 3

Diamondbacks 3

Giants 2

Phillies 0

Reds 1

Padres 10

Marlins 3

