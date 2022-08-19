Adams County CASA looking for new volunteers

QUINCY (WGEM) - Those looking out for abused and neglected kids in care of the Adams County court system say they need more help.

CASA of Adams County said they are looking to add to the number of volunteers they have and are offering accelerated training in September.

“Here in Adams County we have 41 volunteers and we have 255 children who are in care so the need for volunteers is really important right now,” Adams County CASA coordinator Lexi Goehl said.

Those at the Advocacy Network for Children said volunteers work as advocates for kids in the care of the courts and serve as the cornerstone of the CASA program.

Executive Director Todd Shackelford said the need for more volunteers has been growing over time.

“The need for CASA volunteers is tremendous,” he said. “We’re seeing more and more children in care of the court and therefore we need those advocates to look after their best interests.”

Goehl said last year there were 187 kids in the court system. She said this year there are 255.

CASA officials said the training is set for Friday, September 16th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, September 17th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday, September 18th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Training will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 1739 Harrison Street in Quincy.

A number of informational meetings will be held via Zoom at 12:30 p.m. on August 24th, August 31st, September 7th, and September 14th. A final informational meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. on September 15th. The meetings should last approximately 30 minutes.

The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84551947807.

