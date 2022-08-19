Adams County household hazardous waste collection canceled

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Health Department announced that the hazardous waste collection event scheduled for Oct. 8 has been canceled.

The health department reported that the cancelation is due to the incinerator used to dispose of the collected chemicals being out of order.

They said the contractor will not have the incinerator fixed in time to have the event.

Residents will have the opportunity to dispose of their household hazardous waste again next year.

