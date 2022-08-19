Adams County household hazardous waste collection canceled

Free hazardous waste and electronic recycling
Free hazardous waste and electronic recycling(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Health Department announced that the hazardous waste collection event scheduled for Oct. 8 has been canceled.

The health department reported that the cancelation is due to the incinerator used to dispose of the collected chemicals being out of order.

They said the contractor will not have the incinerator fixed in time to have the event.

Residents will have the opportunity to dispose of their household hazardous waste again next year.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Foster
Missing juvenile found, man arrested on unrelated sex abuse warrant
A "ghost bike" sits at the location where Escapa was struck traveling northbound on Adams Road...
Keeping fallen bike advocate, judges legacy alive
Breeden Wike
Quincy man charged in fatal Memorial Day crash requests funds for psychologist
Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah, suffered a serious...
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
Hannibal childcare center
Hannibal School District provides childcare option for employees

Latest News

Great River Honor Flight
Great River Honor Flight returns from 60th mission
Adams County CASA looking for new volunteers
Adams County CASA looking for new volunteers
Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 19th, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 19th, 2022
The program allows people to pay with SNAP benefits at farmers market
Program allows people to pay with SNAP benefits at farmers market