Boil order issued for Cannon Water district

QUINCY (WGEM) - Cannon Water District issued a 48-hour boil order Friday afternoon due to a water main break.

The boil order will be in effect once service is returned to customers.

According to officials, the boil order includes customers in the southeast section of Center, Missouri. Customers who live on Public Street and all customers east, south of Highway19 to Bus Barn Lane, and those that live within the city limits of Center.

Officials stated It will also include Mark Twain High School.

All customers should boil drinking water vigorously for at least 1 full minute, preferably 3-5 minutes until Monday.

For more information, you can call the Cannon Water District at 573-565-2656.

