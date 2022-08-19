Clark County Water plans projects after bond approval

KAOHKA, Missouri (WGEM) - Earlier this month, Missouri voters approved a $15 million bond for the Clark County Water Supply district.

Clark County Water District Manager Dan Dover said the county will begin focusing on repair projects, like replacing old back-up generators, and replenishing emergency funds in case future issues arise.

“Say our emergency connection had failed with the city of Kahoka, they would have no way to get water so having that funding in place and being able to redo that connection where it functions properly both ways is critical,” Dover said.

Dover said some projects, like the installation of a new elevated tank in Luray, Missouri have already begun.

He said supply shortages and shipping delays are setting back construction times, but he hopes to have all new projects completed by 2026.

