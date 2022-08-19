Cop on a Rooftop raises money for Illinois Special Olympics

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local law enforcement raised money and awareness for the Illinois Special Olympics by serving coffee and donuts at Dunkin’ Donuts on Friday morning.

This was the 19th annual Cop on a Rooftop. Proceeds go toward local athletes in Illinois participating in the Special Olympics to help them go to sporting events and learn healthy lifestyles.

Police stood on the Dunkin’ Donuts rooftop waving to passerby’s to attract attention.

“We’re just trying to help get donations for the Special Olympics,” said patrol officer Amber Hastings. “There’s actually 312 Dunkin’ Donuts statewide that is doing this at the same time as us today.”

Hastings said they raised just under $3,000 in 2021 and their goal was to break that amount this year.

