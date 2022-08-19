Cop on a Rooftop raises money for Illinois Special Olympics

WGEM News at Five
By Clare Edlund
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local law enforcement raised money and awareness for the Illinois Special Olympics by serving coffee and donuts at Dunkin’ Donuts on Friday morning.

This was the 19th annual Cop on a Rooftop. Proceeds go toward local athletes in Illinois participating in the Special Olympics to help them go to sporting events and learn healthy lifestyles.

Police stood on the Dunkin’ Donuts rooftop waving to passerby’s to attract attention.

“We’re just trying to help get donations for the Special Olympics,” said patrol officer Amber Hastings. “There’s actually 312 Dunkin’ Donuts statewide that is doing this at the same time as us today.”

Hastings said they raised just under $3,000 in 2021 and their goal was to break that amount this year.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Foster
Missing juvenile found, man arrested on unrelated sex abuse warrant
A "ghost bike" sits at the location where Escapa was struck traveling northbound on Adams Road...
Keeping fallen bike advocate, judges legacy alive
Breeden Wike
Quincy man charged in fatal Memorial Day crash requests funds for psychologist
33619 250th Street LaGrange
Fire destroys house in LaGrange, Mo.
Brandon Whiteman
Man accused of fatal Macomb city square stabbing pleads not guilty

Latest News

Pike County Community Art Center
New Pike County Community Arts Center set to open in September
New Pike County Community Arts Center set to open in September
New Pike County Community Arts Center set to open in September
New Testament Christian Church increases food pantry distribution
New Testament Christian Church increases food pantry distribution
Keokuk Public Library staff receive training for online tutoring service
Keokuk Public Library staff receive training for online tutoring service