Fire destroys house in LaGrange, Mo.

By Jayla Louis and Blake Sammann
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Mo. (WGEM) - A fire broke out at a LaGrange home on Friday morning.

Firefighters reported that the home, at 33619 250th Street, is a total loss.

According to firefighters, there were no injuries.

Crews are still on scene knocking down flames.

The LaGrange Police Department assisted the LaGrange Fire Department, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Canton Fire and Rescue and Lewis County EMS.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.

