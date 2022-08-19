Great River Honor Flight returns from 60th mission

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - More than 30 veterans returned to the Tri-States late Thursday night after Great River Honor Flight’s 60th mission.

Their homecoming to Hannibal LaGrange University was scheduled for 10:15 p.m. but a delayed flight meant the veterans got back closer to 11:00 p.m..

Departing from Hannibal at 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning, the veterans traveled to Lambert Field in St. Louis where they boarded their flight to Baltimore, then to D.C..

The veterans visited at the Vietnam Wall Memorial, Korea and Lincoln Memorials, World War II Memorial, Washington Monument, Iwo Jima Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They finished the trip with dinner at the Air Force Memorial.

