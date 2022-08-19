Great River Honor Flight returns from 60th mission

Great River Honor Flight
Great River Honor Flight(WGEM)
By Jessica Beaver
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - More than 30 veterans returned to the Tri-States late Thursday night after Great River Honor Flight’s 60th mission.

Their homecoming to Hannibal LaGrange University was scheduled for 10:15 p.m. but a delayed flight meant the veterans got back closer to 11:00 p.m..

Departing from Hannibal at 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning, the veterans traveled to Lambert Field in St. Louis where they boarded their flight to Baltimore, then to D.C..

The veterans visited at the Vietnam Wall Memorial, Korea and Lincoln Memorials, World War II Memorial, Washington Monument, Iwo Jima Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They finished the trip with dinner at the Air Force Memorial.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Foster
Missing juvenile found, man arrested on unrelated sex abuse warrant
A "ghost bike" sits at the location where Escapa was struck traveling northbound on Adams Road...
Keeping fallen bike advocate, judges legacy alive
Breeden Wike
Quincy man charged in fatal Memorial Day crash requests funds for psychologist
Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah, suffered a serious...
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
Hannibal childcare center
Hannibal School District provides childcare option for employees

Latest News

CASA of Adams County looking for new volunteers
Adams County CASA looking for new volunteers
SNAP benefits can now be used at farmers market
Program allows people to pay with SNAP benefits at farmers market
Lane Yelliott And The Pittsfield Saukees Ready To Open The 2022 IHSA Football Season
WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (Aug. 18) Part II
John Wood's Tristen Terrill And The Blazers Soccer Team Set To Host The QU Hawks On Saturday
WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (August 18) Part I