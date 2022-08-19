Hannibal Career and Technical Center to offer CEO class

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - There’s a new class coming to Hannibal that aims to raise the next generation of business leaders.

Students at the Hannibal Career and Technical Center will soon be able to take a class about becoming a business leader, called the Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities Chapter, or CEO class.

Steering Committee Member Brad Kurz said students will create their own businesses by working with local business community partners.

“Once they see themselves in those situations in the classroom, we think they will be able to more accurately visualize themselves as possibly being a business owner or being a business leader in the future,” Kurz said.

It will be the first CEO program in the state of Missouri.

Business owners will give tours of their businesses, and provide mentoring and funding for student’s projects.

Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Entrepreneurship Specialist Maria Kuhns said she took the class when she went to high school in Illinois.

“A lot of the students that participated in the CEO Program ended up staying in our community because before they didn’t realize what opportunities there were or just how much pride they could have in their community,” Kuhns said.

Kuhns hopes the class inspires high schoolers to want to open their own business in Hannibal.

“I’m hoping that has the same effect here in Hannibal,” Kuhns said. “We live in a really tremendous place with a lot going on and I think it’s great to get to expose students to that.”

The CEO Class is expected to launch in the 2023-2024 school year.

The Riedel Foundation donated more than $17,000 to help start the program.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.