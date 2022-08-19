Jobs’ Apple-1 computer prototype auctioned for nearly $700K

Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I.
Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I.(RR AUCTION)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s has sold at auction for nearly $700,000.

The prototype was used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976 to demonstrate the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the first personal computer stores in the world, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement.

A Bay Area collector who wishes to remain anonymous made the winning $677,196 bid on Thursday, the auctioneer said.

“There is no Apple-1 without this board — it’s the holy grail of Steve Jobs and Apple memorabilia,” said Bobby Livingston, RR’s executive vice president.

The board has been matched to Polaroid photographs taken by Terrell in 1976, showing the prototype in use. It was also examined and authenticated by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen, whose notarized 13-page report accompanied the sale.

The prototype resided on the Apple Garage property for many years before being given by Jobs to the seller about 30 years ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Foster
Missing juvenile found, man arrested on unrelated sex abuse warrant
A "ghost bike" sits at the location where Escapa was struck traveling northbound on Adams Road...
Keeping fallen bike advocate, judges legacy alive
Breeden Wike
Quincy man charged in fatal Memorial Day crash requests funds for psychologist
Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah, suffered a serious...
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
Hannibal childcare center
Hannibal School District provides childcare option for employees

Latest News

A little leaguer from Utah is on the mend after a tragic accident. (CNN, INSTAGRAM, OLIVERSON...
Family of injured little leaguer speaks out about his recovery
Apple warns devices were able to be accessed by hackers. (CNN)
Apple users warned of urgent security update
The report shows there were 193 instances of gunfire between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.
Report: ’21-’22 school year saw most gun violence in a decade
A little leaguer from Utah is on the mend after a tragic accident. (CNN, INSTAGRAM, OLIVERSON...
Injured Utah little leaguer recovering, has call with coach
Attorney General William Barr
Russia probe memo wrongly withheld under Barr, court rules