Judge denies Blackledge motion to withdraw guilty plea

Assistant Public Defender Christopher Pratt, left, speaks with Karen Blackledge ahead of a...
Assistant Public Defender Christopher Pratt, left, speaks with Karen Blackledge ahead of a sentencing hearing Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Adams County Courthouse.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County Judge Amy Lannerd denied a motion Friday by Karen Blackledge to withdraw Blackledge’s guilty plea on charges of home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault, according to court records.

Court records show Blackledge had filed the motion requesting her plea be withdrawn, claiming her court-appointed counsel was ineffective. Lannerd found no issue of ineffective counsel and declined the remainder of the motion.

Blackledge was sentenced May 5 to two consecutive 20-year sentences for home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Blackledge had previously negotiated the guilty plea, which included dismissal of three other charges of home invasion, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Blackledge and a Springfield man, Bradley Yohn, were charged in connection with a Nov. 9, 2021, incident, where Yohn is alleged to have kidnapped a woman, taken her car and forced his way into her home with a knife. Blackledge was with Yohn and was charged on an accountability theory.

Before Blackledge was sentenced, several of the victim’s family members delivered victim impact statements to the court. The victim in the case, then a 70-year-old Adams County woman, died Dec. 12, 2021.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Foster
Missing juvenile found, man arrested on unrelated sex abuse warrant
A "ghost bike" sits at the location where Escapa was struck traveling northbound on Adams Road...
Keeping fallen bike advocate, judges legacy alive
Breeden Wike
Quincy man charged in fatal Memorial Day crash requests funds for psychologist
Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah, suffered a serious...
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
Hannibal childcare center
Hannibal School District provides childcare option for employees

Latest News

The Macomb Police Department’s Investigation Division is seeking the public’s assistance in...
Macomb Police release photos in shots fired investigation
Brandon Whiteman
Man accused of fatal Macomb city square stabbing pleads not guilty
Quincy University Hawks
QU enhances academic program with President’s Honors College
The 42 counties in orange are now listed at high community level for COVID-19. There are also...
Less Illinois counties at medium risk for COVID-19 spread, IDPH still cautious