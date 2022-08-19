Judge denies Blackledge motion to withdraw guilty plea

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County Judge Amy Lannerd denied a motion Friday by Karen Blackledge to withdraw Blackledge’s guilty plea on charges of home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault, according to court records.

Court records show Blackledge had filed the motion requesting her plea be withdrawn, claiming her court-appointed counsel was ineffective. Lannerd found no issue of ineffective counsel and declined the remainder of the motion.

Blackledge was sentenced May 5 to two consecutive 20-year sentences for home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Blackledge had previously negotiated the guilty plea, which included dismissal of three other charges of home invasion, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Blackledge and a Springfield man, Bradley Yohn, were charged in connection with a Nov. 9, 2021, incident, where Yohn is alleged to have kidnapped a woman, taken her car and forced his way into her home with a knife. Blackledge was with Yohn and was charged on an accountability theory.

Before Blackledge was sentenced, several of the victim’s family members delivered victim impact statements to the court. The victim in the case, then a 70-year-old Adams County woman, died Dec. 12, 2021.

