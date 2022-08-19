Keokuk Public Library staff receive training for online tutoring service

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Staff at the Keokuk Public Library will soon be better able to help you navigate an online tutoring program it offers.

The State Library of Iowa provides Brainfuse to help with elementary, middle, high school, and even some college courses.

Keokuk Public Library Adult Services Coordinator Merissa Lewiston said users have had questions about the site but staff haven’t had all the answers.

They will have the training on Aug. 30.

“We all get on to a zoom meeting basically and someone from Brainfuse works with a pretty large group of us to go through and cover all of the specifics so that we can actually help people instead of saying, ’Here it is, good luck,’” said Lewiston.

The online service offers tutoring with a real person from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

It also offers other services, like information on how to fill out FAFSA forms.

“Helping you access information so you can pass your Spanish class or so that you can brush up your resume,” said Lewiston. “There’s a whole section of Brainfuse that’s actually dedicated specifically to veterans to helping them find resources as they go through their lives as well so that goal of facilitating getting people information is pretty vital to us.”

Lewiston said come Aug. 31, the library staff should be more trained and better able to answer any questions regarding the online tutoring service.

She said anyone interested in accessing the service should contact the library directly.

She can be contacted by phone at (319) 524-1483 or by email at reference@keokuk.lib.ia.us

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.