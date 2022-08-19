Macomb Police release photos in shots fired investigation

MACOMB (WGEM) -On Friday, the Macomb Police Department released photos of two people of interest in relation to an investigation of a shots fired call Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information on the individuals to contact the department at 309-836-3222 or anonymously by visiting macombareacrimestoppers.com.

Macomb Police reported Monday they responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 2:19 a.m. at Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper Street.

Police said upon arriving, they determined a shooting had occurred and the individuals involved in the shooting left prior to their arrival.

According to police, there were no reported injuries, but there was property damage.

