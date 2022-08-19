Macomb Police release photos in shots fired investigation

The Macomb Police Department’s Investigation Division is seeking the public’s assistance in...
The Macomb Police Department’s Investigation Division is seeking the public’s assistance in locating these individuals.(Macomb Police Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) -On Friday, the Macomb Police Department released photos of two people of interest in relation to an investigation of a shots fired call Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information on the individuals to contact the department at 309-836-3222 or anonymously by visiting macombareacrimestoppers.com.

Macomb Police reported Monday they responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 2:19 a.m. at Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper Street.

Police said upon arriving, they determined a shooting had occurred and the individuals involved in the shooting left prior to their arrival.

According to police, there were no reported injuries, but there was property damage.

RELATED: Ongoing investigation after report of shots fired, police say

