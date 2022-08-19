Man accused of fatal Macomb city square stabbing pleads not guilty

MACOMB (WGEM) - The man accused of fatally stabbing another man July 23 on the Macomb city square has pleaded not guilty in McDonough County Court.

According to court records, Brandon Whiteman appeared Friday with his attorney James Holye. In addition to his not guilty plea, Whiteman also waived his preliminary hearing and demanded a jury trial.

Whiteman’s pretrial is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 13.

Macomb Police reported Brandon Whiteman was taken into custody July 23 after being released from McDonough District Hospital for superficial cuts resulting from the incident early that day.

According to police, at 1:49 a.m. on Sunday, the department responded to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of North Lafayette Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim lying on the ground. While police waited for the Macomb Fire and Lifeguard Ambulance to arrive, they performed medical assistance to the victim.

The man was taken to the McDonough District Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:15 a.m.

Macomb officers, along with the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and the WIU Office of Public Safety, secured the scene and located Whiteman who was then taken to McDonough District Hospital.

Officers confirmed there was a physical altercation between the victim and Whiteman.

