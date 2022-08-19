New Pike County Community Arts Center set to open in September

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - There’s a new initiative to bring arts back to Pike County. Couple Durrell and Synthia Miller are donating their building on 130 E. Adams Street, just right of the Pittsfield square, after learning there are not enough art programs in Pike County and many artists have to drive to Quincy or Hannibal to take classes.

Synthia Miller said the mission of the Pike County Community Art Center is “to make arts accessible to everyone regardless of cost.”

It will provide a space for local artists to give classes to the community including painting, bookmaking, sewing and more.

Miller said it will be a space for school-aged kids, particularly middle school students, who have a little to nonexistent art program in their schools.

Chippy Rudd is starting 6th grade next week at the Pike County Christian Academy and said he hasn’t been exposed much to art.

“They don’t really do it,” Rudd said. “It’s just like on a piece of paper.”

Miller said one benefit the Pike County Community Art Center will bring to Rudd is a free after school class on Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Registration for this class is required.

It will be a space for local art organizations in Pike County who don’t have one already. The Pike County Art Guild lost their space a few months ago and will now have one again at the new art center.

Art Guild President Kelly Johnson said the new space is perhaps even better.

“It’s a great location,” Johnson said. “Maybe it will draw more people because it’s more visible.”

Miller said the calendar is booking up ahead of the grand opening on September 10 with local and even out-of-state instructors coming to teach.

Future instructor Teresa Baumbach plans to teach a bookmaking class in October, flying in all the way from Omaha, Nebraska.

“It’s a wonderful small town, county and community,” Baumbach said.

The September 10 grand opening kicks off at 10 a.m. and the public is welcome.

Miller said they still need input and ideas from the public.

She said all classes require registration.

To learn more about their events, visit their Facebook page.

