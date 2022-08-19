New Testament Christian Church increases food pantry distribution

KEOKUK (WGEM) - As the need for food grows, a Lee County church continues to meet that need in the Keokuk community.

The New Testament Christian Church usually distributes about 150 boxes of food through their Mobile Food Pantry.

This month, after receiving calls asking for more boxes to be distributed, the church gave out 225.

Children and Family Services Director Dawn Farris said the pantry workers received about 100 boxes more than they usually do from the Food Bank of Iowa to distribute.

“We ran short last month, that was one reason that we ordered more.”, said Farris. “The second one is, back to school time is tough and you know gas prices are high, people have high cooling bills in their house right now they’re doing back to school purchases and you know shoes and clothes and it’s like ‘I just don’t have enough to money to make the grocery bills stretch’ so we’re going to continue to do whatever we can.”

Farris said that anyone who needs a box of food can contact her at the church at (319) 524-8727.

She said their mobile food pantry runs on the last Tuesday of every other month, but she can make arrangements with you to get food another day if you need it.

